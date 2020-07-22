Officials looking for clues in missing person’s case

Mich. (WNDU) - Detectives and crime scene technicians were at a farm in northern Berrien County, looking for clues in a missing person’s case out of South Bend.

It was all happening near a corn field off Kerlikowske Road, just northeast of Benton Harbor.

Police on the scene tell 16 News Now that investigators from the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit were there in connection with a 30-year-old man, who has been missing from South Bend since the late 1980s.

Tonight, Dave Wells with metro homicide confirmed to Terry McFadden that Wells is leading the investigation, and it involves a well-known missing person’s case from the 1980s.

Wells says nothing was found during today's search but says metro homicide will be back at the scene tomorrow.

We will continue to investigate this developing story.

