Notre Dame being sued after student falls, suffers brain injury

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame is being sued by the parents of a student who was severely injured in a 30-foot fall in a stairwell during a 2019 party.

Stephen and Debbie Tennant claim the university put their son, Sean, at risk.

The parents say the university condoned a "quasi-fraternity atmosphere" at an on-campus residence hall.

Their son survived the fall but has suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result.

A Notre Dame spokesperson has yet to comment.

