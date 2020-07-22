NorthWood girls basketball team receives state championship rings

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Nearly five months after winning the program’s second state championship, the NorthWood girls basketball team received their state championship rings. The players say it still doesn’t feel real.

“It’s so weird,” NorthWood senior Maddy Payne said. “It’s something you don’t go into high school, well, most people don’t go into high school thinking, ‘Oh yeah, I’m going to win a state championship and have this ring that I carry around all the time for the rest of my life.’”

Some Panthers, can’t take their eyes off their new bling.

“Well at first, I was trying to like be cool about it,” NorthWood senior Reagan Hartman said. “I didn’t have it on. I just kept looking at it in the box. Just peeking at it and seeing what it looked like. I didn’t want to make a huge scene, like ‘Oh my gosh, we got our rings.’”

The rings are fancy. They have the words “State Champions” in big letters with several diamonds and the Panthers 28-3 overall record engraved on the side. The rings are personalized for each player with their name and number. While the Panthers colors may be red and black, the big gem in the middle is blue. Blue is the color for state champions in Indiana. The color blue was also a huge motivational factor during the Panthers state title run.

“Oh yeah, blue is better than red,” NorthWood senior Karlie Fielstra said. “The last week before state, the coaches kept drilling in our heads that blue is better than red so that we had that mentality that we wanted blue. We weren’t going to leave with that red ring.”

The Panthers have that blue ring and it’s all because of the special bond they developed on the court over the years.

“We had an amazing connection with each other and amazing chemistry,” NorthWood senior Kate Rulli said. “I played with them since I was young and we’ve all gotten really close in the last four years. Just being able to do that with some of the best friends I could have ever asked for is amazing.”

Several of the Panthers say they don’t plan on wearing the rings too frequently. They do not want to lose these precious mementos.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.