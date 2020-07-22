New information comes out in missing person cold case

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - New information has come forward in a 31-year-old murder case that has police searching for skeletal remains on a farm in Berrien County.

The property lies outside of Coloma off Kerlikowske Road and its a long way from where the victim was last known to be.

Back in May of 1989, the victim phoned the South Bend home of his mother, from a South Bend bar known as the Bear’s Den. It was 3:00 in the morning and 22-year-old Sargent Micek was looking for a ride home.

Micek’s mother told him she would pay if he took a cab. That’s the last relatives ever heard from Micek.

Now 31 years later, new information on his possible whereabouts has come forward.

“This time we have a source that gave us some information that, this person has a intimate knowledge that there was some activity up here back in 1989. Not that that person was here, but had just heard conversation, that sort of thing,” said the Assistant Commander of the St Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit Dave Wells.

“The word is is that heavy equipment was used when he was buried.”

Police hired an excavator that dug its first hole 18 feet deep.

Some bones were discovered but they were determined to be of the animal variety by volunteer anthropologists from Western Michigan University.

Volunteers from Notre Dame used ground penetrating radar to identify soil that has been disturbed in the past—so police would know where to dig next.

The victim’s mother is still alive and has been very interested in seeing the crime solved.

“His mother, his sister you know they’ve been leaving the porch light on every day waiting for him to come home. (His mother) hasn’t changed her number for 30 years hoping he would call you know. That pain never goes away,” Wells told 16 News Now.

Past tips lead to a past dig and even a dive to try and locate Micek’s skeletal remains, but neither of those searches were successful.

