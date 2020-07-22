More comfortable by morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COUPLE UPS AND DOWNS... So far this summer has been a warm one, but the high heat and humidity seems to come in, and then not stick around long. And that’s the case again this weekend, with the heat coming in, and then leaving again for most of next week. As for rain, not much of it overall. A few spots will get a brief shower this evening and perhaps Thursday. Mainly dry Thursday night through Sunday. Then we have a good chance to get some showers or storms Sunday night into Monday, and again next Tuesday...

Tonight: An early evening shower in spots...otherwise partly cloudy and becoming less humid overnight. Low: 65, Wind: NW 3-6

Thursday: Partly sunny and comfortably warm. High: 80, Wind: NW 7-14

Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy and nice. Low: 60

Friday: Partly sunny and warmer, but still not too humid. High: 85

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.