LaGrange County dog-breeder gets green light; still faces opposition

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A dog breeder in LaGrange County can now expand his business, after the board of zoning appeals approves a variance at tonight's meeting.

However, there was some opposition.

Earlier today, dozens of people protested outside the LaGrange County Office Building, saying they believe these dogs won't be treated well.

Owner Lavern Whetstone wants to start a large dog breeding operation with his friend in LaGrange County.

The two men are reportedly against puppy mills and train at the highest level, this according to lawyer Steven Clouse.

Some neighbors are even backing up this claim.

“That these men’s operations since they have been in the neighborhood have created no nuance, no complaints, the neighbors who represent these gentlemen say are running a professional and responsible operation,” Clouse said.

Whetstone says he wants 100 dogs for breeding and claims he's USDA and state licensed. He also says he has been a breeder for 10 years.

The zoning board approved the variance 4-0 Tuesday night.

During the meeting, animal welfare advocates opposed this variance outside the LaGrange County Office Building.

“We need to stop, just the ‘okay you can have it, you can do this.’ There’s got to be some voice to these animals that have no voice at all,” said Lisa Fletter, the found of Indiana Humane Advocates.

“I’ve seen animals come into the shelter looking horrible because that’s what happens to them. And there’s rescues all over the county that do the same thing, they help animals who have been bred to no end. They come in and their hair is mated, and their teeth are rotten, and their mouths are deformed from drinking out of droppers when they should be drinking out of a bowl,” said Kristy Sipress, an animal advocate.

But the owner's veterinarian says the dogs won't go to shelters.

“We have not ever had to give these dogs to a shelter. They all come through our clinic. We form interviews for the adoption process to make sure they do go to good, loving homes,” said the veterinarian, who wished to remain anonymous.

Back in the meeting, board member Tyler Young asked the crowd if they got their dogs from Amish breeding facilities. Some raised their hand. Young was trying to prove a point: that there is a demand even here in LaGrange County.

“The best thing we can do is have reputable dog producing facilities, like these gentlemen here are asking tonight, to do it the right way, the clean way and the humane way,” Young said.

The owners will have to continue meeting requirements. Their next step is to come back for a building permit.

