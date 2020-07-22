Advertisement

Indiana reports 14 more coronavirus deaths, 763 new cases

At least 2,666 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 58,673 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.(in.gov)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 14 more coronavirus deaths and 763 new cases on Wednesday.

Tuesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 734 new cases were reported.

Monday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 658 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 927 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 855 new cases were reported.

Friday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 747 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 735 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 2,605 cases and 86 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 4,150 cases and 69 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 706 cases and 28 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 711 cases and 8 deaths.

Marshall County has had 682 cases and 16 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 504 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 141 cases and 4 deaths.

Fulton County has had 100 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 69 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

