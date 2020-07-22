Few pop-up showers Wednesday afternoon with very muggy conditions

TODAY:

Very muggy this morning with wake-up temperatures in the low 70s. Afternoon highs reach the low 80s, feeling like the upper 80s with dew points well into the 70s. A very humid day. Pop-up thundershowers possible after 1pm, tapering off around 7pm. A great day to hop in the pool! Just watch the sky for dark, developing clouds.

TONIGHT:

Becoming much more comfortable. Lows in the middle 60s with gradually clearing skies.

TOMORROW:

Some early fog, otherwise pleasant! Highs in the low 80s with sunny skies and dry conditions. My ‘pick’ day of the week!

