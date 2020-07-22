Elkhart Public Library to host drive in movie events

Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Public Library will host drive-in movies Friday and Saturday evenings in Elkhart.

“Carpool Cinema” will be at Thor Motor Coach, 2700 S. Nappanee St. in Elkhart.

At 7 p.m. on Friday, “Sing,” will be on the big screen. The 2016 animated feature is about a singing competition held to save a struggling theater, and features a number of popular songs.

At 7 p.m. on Saturday, “Wayne’s World,” the 1992 hit comedy based on the Saturday Night Live sketch, will be the feature.

Both nights are free and open to the public, with limited parking space available for social distancing.

Portable restrooms will be available, but bring your own snacks and soda.

The events are presented by the Elkhart Public Library, Froggy 102.7, Legacy Heating and Air and Monster Message.

