Elkhart Community Schools athletics sees COVID-19 cases

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re learning that two athletic department staff members for Elkhart Community Schools have tested positive for coronavirus.

However, the district says neither of these individuals had any contact with students since before the onset of their symptoms or in the weeks that have followed.

Any staff members who were in contact with them have tested negative.

The district says it will continue to follow the guidance set forth by the Indiana Department of Education, the IHSAA and the CDC.

