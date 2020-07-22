Earthquake rattles Alaskan panhandle late Tuesday

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (WNDU) -

A powerful 7.8 earthquake struck the Alaska Peninsula late Tuesday. Residents fled to higher ground before a Tsunami Warning was called off without any damaging waves. According to the US Geological Survey, the 7.8 magnitude quake has already caused 11 aftershocks.

The initial earthquake is considered ‘shallow’, occurring at a depth of 6 miles below the surface 60 miles south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

Shallow earthquakes often cause more tremors at the surface, resulting in more property damage than those that occur deeper.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.