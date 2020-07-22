Concord Community Schools releases reopening plan

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Concord Community Schools reveals their reopening plan for the upcoming school year.

The district plans to reopen on Aug. 12.

There will be a hybrid model where 50 students, called Group a, reports on Mondays, Wednesdays, then does eLearning on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

Group B would just do the opposite.

A 100% virtual learning option will be available to students who are at risk or don't feel comfortable returning to in-class learning.

If the spread of COVID-19 gets worse in the area, the school district will go fully virtual until it's safe to return.

All students and staff members will be required to wear a face mask.

