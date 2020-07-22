Concord Community Schools explains hybrid in-person model for new school year

DUNLAP, Ind. (WNDU) -

Concord Community Schools is elaborating on the hybrid model that is tentatively how some students will learn on August 12th, the first day of school.

“Schools provide a lot of services beyond just academic that our students need so trying to find a way to transition to an in-person model where we’re able to do that for kids but also at the same time keep our staff safe‚” said Dan Funston, the district’s superintendent.

Approved unanimously by the school board, the hybrid model involves sending 50 percent of students to school on Mondays and Wednesdays. They’ll complete virtual learning on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. The remainder of students will attend school on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with virtual learning days being Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

All students and staff members will receive two reusable masks to wear when social distancing is not possible.

Meanwhile, 100 percent virtual learning is the second option for families who are at-risk for infection or don’t feel comfortable sending children to school buildings yet.

“My job is to represent teachers, and I think we have a lot of teachers who really want to get back to work,” said Laura Livrone, president of the Concord Teachers Association. “I do agree that we’re anxious about the safety, and so I think everybody has tried to make the best decisions possible, and you know, sometimes, you come to the middle.”

Recognizing the plan could be a challenge for working families, Funston said it is not solidified. In the next week or so, the district expects to receive additional guidance from the Elkhart County Health Department. If the coronavirus infection rate continues to trend upward, all Concord students could be learning virtually on the first day of school.

“The sense that all of us have from the health department right now is that trend is going to have to get better, or we likely could be online to start school,” Funston said.

One parent contacted 16 News Now, expressing the hybrid plan isn’t feasible for the family’s work schedule. The parent added the phone surveys administered by the district didn’t allow them to contribute ample input.

Another parent wrote to 16 News Now, saying in part: “Initial thought is, as a parent I am torn between the health and safety of my child, and second, I’m torn with the fact I am a working parent and have a job to provide for my child... I have complete faith that Concord Community Schools will ensure the safety for all the children that come through the doors will be well protected. I have faith in the teachers they are going to do their best to protect themselves (they have families too) and our children.”

Ultimately, Funston believes the hybrid model enables the district to swiftly transition to fully virtual learning - if cases increase - or to shift to completely in-person instruction, as the district will have already been able to demonstrate to students proper safety protocol.

“If you go from nobody in school to everybody in school without practicing some of the procedures we’re talking about - with mask wearing, the social distancing - I don’t think that’s a safe environment, so that was a big bases for our plan as well,” he said.

