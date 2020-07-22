Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Florida man smears blood on windows, doors of storefronts

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WPLG/CNN) -- A bizarre scene was caught on camera as a man smeared blood on several storefronts along a road in Florida.

“I find that very bizarre, somebody putting blood all over the windows of these buildings,” Tom Donall, a resident, said.

Cameras outside of an Ace Hardware show the man smear blood from an apparent cut all over the glass doors and handle. He then moves on down the block, covering surfaces in blood as he goes.

According to the police report, it happened in the early morning hours with the man leaving blood on nearly every storefront on the block

The morning after, the manager of Elev8Tion Fitness made the gruesome discovery that their storefront had been affected.

“All over the glass, all over the window,” Javiar Ugarte said. “I have no explanation for that. I can’t understand something like that happening.”

Fire and rescue came out to help disinfect the door handles and wash down the area. A private company also pressure washed the glass and sidewalk.

“It’s surprising to see something like that. Unexpected,” Ugarte said. “Completely unexpected.”

Police say they want to speak with the man and make sure he doesn’t need medical attention.

Copyright 2020 WPLG via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

Coronavirus

13 nuns die from coronavirus at convent outside Detroit

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Between April 10 and May 10, the convent lost 12 religious sisters between the ages of 69 and 99 to COVID-19. A 13th woman died in June.

News

Local waitress gives big tip to another waitress

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Local waitress gives big tip to another waitress

National

Former Starbucks employee accused of spitting in NJ officers’ drinks

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 21-year-old suspect faces various charges in what police say appears to have been an isolated incident.

News

South Bend police investigating shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
The shooting happened in the area of Linden Avenue and O’Brien Streen in South Bend.

Latest News

News

Elkhart leaders discuss mask mandates at town hall

Updated: 5 hours ago
During a virtual town hall meeting, leaders in Elkhart talked about the state-wide mandate and the importance is has on that community, in particular.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses COVID-19, possible next round of federal relief

Updated: 5 hours ago

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: 5 hours ago
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

News

One person injured after motorcycle accident in Mishawaka

Updated: 6 hours ago
There is heavy first responder presence at the scene.

National Politics

US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
The agreement is part of President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed vaccine program, under which multiple COVID-19 vaccines are being developed simultaneously.