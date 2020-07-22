Berrien County in need of nurses

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County is in need of some extra help during the pandemic.

Officials there are looking to hire some more public health nurses.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Palladium, we're learning a recent job posting is asking for registered nurses.

But they’re also asking for licensed practical nurses to help with contact tracing on a part-time, supplemental basis.

