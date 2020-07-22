Advertisement

Benton Harbor man dead in early morning crash

(AP graphic)
(AP graphic)(Associated Press | Associated Press)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Niles Township, MI (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man is dead following an early morning crash in Niles Township on Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched just before 3 a.m. for reports of a dark SUV traveling the wrong way on the St. Joseph Valley Parkway. They were soon informed of a head-on collision near the 9 mile marker involving the SUV.

The driver of that vehicle - a 29 year-old female - was found outside of the car, refusing medical treatment. She has since been hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle involved - 28 year-old Darnell D. Johnson of Benton Harbor - was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and the collision is being investigated by the Berrien County Accident Investigation Team. The preliminary investigation reveals that alcohol consumption by the 29 year-old female was a contributing factor to this crash.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pick your own bouquet at Field to Vase

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Field to Vase in New Carlisle is open for the season and blooming with plenty of flowers to brighten your home.

News

1 dead after drive-by shooting at gas station

Updated: 1 hour ago
A man has died after a drive-by shooting at a Benton Harbor gas station Tuesday night.

News

Few pop-up showers Wednesday afternoon with very muggy conditions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
A very humid day with temperatures in the 80s and few afternoon thundershowers.

News

Earthquake rattles Alaskan panhandle late Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Powerful earthquake rattles Alaska

Latest News

News

LaGrange County dog-breeder gets green light; still faces opposition

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
A dog breeder in LaGrange County can now expand his business, after the board of zoning appeals approves a variance at tonight's meeting.

News

Officials looking for clues in missing person’s case

Updated: 13 hours ago
Detectives and crime scene technicians were at a farm in northern Berrien County, looking for clues in a missing person’s case out of South Bend.

Crime

Conditions of victims unknown after double shooting in Nappanee

Updated: 14 hours ago
Police in Nappanee are investigating a double shooting.

AP

ABC News cuts ties with exec, cites racial insensitivity

Updated: 14 hours ago
ABC News has cut ties with a veteran executive after saying an an investigation found she made racially insensitive remarks.

Parent's Playbook

Concord Community Schools releases reopening plan

Updated: 15 hours ago
Concord Community Schools reveals their reopening plan for the upcoming school year.

Indiana

Pence to visit Indianapolis

Updated: 15 hours ago
Vice President Pence and the Second Lady will travel to Marian University in Indianapolis this Friday.