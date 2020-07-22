Benton Harbor man dead in early morning crash

Niles Township, MI (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man is dead following an early morning crash in Niles Township on Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched just before 3 a.m. for reports of a dark SUV traveling the wrong way on the St. Joseph Valley Parkway. They were soon informed of a head-on collision near the 9 mile marker involving the SUV.

The driver of that vehicle - a 29 year-old female - was found outside of the car, refusing medical treatment. She has since been hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle involved - 28 year-old Darnell D. Johnson of Benton Harbor - was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and the collision is being investigated by the Berrien County Accident Investigation Team. The preliminary investigation reveals that alcohol consumption by the 29 year-old female was a contributing factor to this crash.

