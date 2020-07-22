ABC News cuts ties with exec, cites racial insensitivity

LOS ANGELES (AP) — ABC News has cut ties with a veteran executive after saying an an investigation found she made racially insensitive remarks.

In an email to ABC News staff, a Disney executive said the outside inquiry found Barbara Fedida also managed in what was called a “rough manner.”

The internal email said Fedida no longer can serve in a leadership role and won’t be returning to the news division of Disney-owned ABC.

There was no comment from a representative for Fedida, who was placed on administrative leave from ABC News last month.

Fedida previously called the claims against her “heartbreaking and incredibly misleading.”