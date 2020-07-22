1 dead after drive-by shooting at gas station

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A person has died after a drive-by shooting at a Benton Harbor gas station Tuesday night.

It happened at the Phillips 66 on Pipestone Street.

When officers responded shortly after 11 p.m., the victim had already been taken to an area hospital by a good Samaritan.

That person had died by the time police arrived at the hospital.

The victim has been identified as Taj Carter, a 19-year-old Benton Township resident.

Investigators believe the suspect(s) drove through the gas station's parking lot in a red 4-door sedan and fired gunshots. Police have not located the suspect(s) or vehicle as of late Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 269-925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

