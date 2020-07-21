Whitko Community Schools releases reopening plan

Ind. (WNDU) - Whitko Community Schools released their reopening plan for the school year on Monday.

For school bus transportation:

- All students and staff will be required to wear a face mask while on the bus. Some school employees can wear shields and gloves.

- All students will be assigned a seat on the bus.

- Bus changes will no longer take place at the Larwill campus.

- When they get to their destination, they will proceed directly to their classrooms.

When they get to their school:

- Lockers and storage-type facilities will be assigned to students.

- Students will be assigned to seats in all classes.

- Hand sanitizer will be available to all students and staff.

- For elementary schools, students will remain in their class during the school day.

If a student shows symptoms of COVID-19:

- The student will isolate at school and the parents will be called.

- The student should see a physician.

- If the student tests positive, the parent must or guardian must notify the school principal, even after hours.

- The infected student will be required to isolate at home for at least 10 days, and be fever-free for 72 hours.

- Students and parents will be notified if there’s a possible exposure.

