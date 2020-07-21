Advertisement

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

The move marks the first major indication of how COVID will affect Black Friday store shopping, which for almost a decade kicked off with big crowds on the turkey feast and expanded into Friday.

However, safety concerns are making stores rethink their plans for the holiday.

Given Walmart’s clout as the nation’s largest retailer, other major retailers could very well follow its lead.

Walmart also said Tuesday that it will be giving out another round of bonuses for workers on the front lines of the coronavirus.

