Trump to send federal agents to Chicago, maybe other cities

By JILL COLVIN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is planning to deploy federal agents to Chicago and possibly other Democrat-run cities as he continues to assert federal power and use the Department of Homeland Security in unprecedented ways.

DHS is planning to deploy about 150 Homeland Security Investigations agents to Chicago to help local law enforcement deal with a spike in crime, according to an official with direct knowledge of the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The agents, which are generally used to conduct investigations into human trafficking, drugs and weapons smuggling, were expected to stay in Chicago at least two months.

7/21/2020 11:32:55 AM (GMT -4:00)

