St. Joseph County Parks Department welcomes new director

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Parks Department has named a new director.

Steve Slauson was appointed unanimously by the department today.

He has been the interim director since May when Evie Kirkwood retired.

Slauson says the parks department is a great place to be.

“I took a leap of faith and came to work here. 31 almost 32 years later now I’ve been here, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it, it’s very satisfying work and seeing the public enjoy the parks. It’s just a great place to be. When you look around us and the environment were in here, it’s just a wonderful place to work,” said Slauson.

He has been with the department for 31 years.

He first joined when he was offered a job while working on the construction of the Saint Patrick’s Park amphitheater.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.