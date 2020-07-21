South Bend schools announces changes to reopening plan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Community School Corporation announced changes to its reopening plan on Monday night.

Schools will start on Aug. 12, and all students, regardless of the learning option their family chooses, will start via eLearning.

The plan is to then have students who chose the in-person learning option to re-enter the physical buildings in phases.

The official vote on whether this plan will be reality will take place Aug. 3.

In-person instruction

- Students begin with eLearning Aug. 12, then will gradually phase into physical school buildings later in August.

- Instructional modifications will be in effect to minimize the risk of transmission.

- Students and staff will continue eLearning preparations for the possibility of temporary closures throughout the school year.

- A letter will be mailed to each student with room and teacher assignment to provide clear instructions and expectations for the start of school.

eLearning instruction

- Students learn full-time at home while remaining enrolled in their assigned SBCSC school.

- Instruction will be provided by teachers from the school in which students are currently enrolled.

- Physical materials will be provided by classroom teachers for weekly pick-up from the assigned school.

- Families retain the option to shift to in-person instruction when they are comfortable returning.

South Bend Virtual School

- Students participate in full time eLearning by enrolling in the South Bend Virtual School.

- Instruction is provided through course library and virtual teachers through EdOptions.

- This option is ideal for families who are not satisfied with the format or quality of eLearing but committed to virtual options for the 2020-21 school year.

