Road closure on Kenilworth through Friday

Road closure graphic by MGN.
Road closure graphic by MGN.(KOLO)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kenilworth Road will be closed starting tomorrow through Friday due to a project to replace a culvert pipe.

The closure will include Kenilworth Road from Stateline Road to Auten Road.

Traffic will be detoured along Auten Road and Stateline Road to State Road 933.

An additional project to remove a tree is scheduled to being Friday on the same section. That project is anticipated to be completed by July 29.

Therefore, Kenilworth Road will be closed from Wednesday through Friday, and the closure will be removed once the tree removal crew has finished for the day.

The closure will then be reinstated on July 27 for daytime hours, through the anticipated completion of tree removal on July 29.

