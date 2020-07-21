Rain arrives late with a good soaking south of the Toll Road

TODAY:

Cloudy & gloomy to start. Afternoon highs climb into the middle 80s. A muggier feel to the day with slightly higher levels of humidity. Few showers and thunderstorm chances mainly into the evening hours; after 8pm.

TONIGHT:

Mainly cloudy with high levels of humidity. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is one of the only chances for rain this week. Lows in the upper 60s overnight. Rain likely 8-12am.

TOMORROW:

A few early showers with cloudy skies in the morning. High temperatures in the upper 80s as we enter the warm sector just under a passing warm front.3 back-to-back hot days over the weekend, into Monday. Summer-like heat backs off again next week.

