Rain arrives late with a good soaking south of the Toll Road
Most of SW Michigan will be rain-free for the week
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TODAY:
Cloudy & gloomy to start. Afternoon highs climb into the middle 80s. A muggier feel to the day with slightly higher levels of humidity. Few showers and thunderstorm chances mainly into the evening hours; after 8pm.
TONIGHT:
Mainly cloudy with high levels of humidity. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is one of the only chances for rain this week. Lows in the upper 60s overnight. Rain likely 8-12am.
TOMORROW:
A few early showers with cloudy skies in the morning. High temperatures in the upper 80s as we enter the warm sector just under a passing warm front.3 back-to-back hot days over the weekend, into Monday. Summer-like heat backs off again next week.
