Advertisement

Rain arrives late with a good soaking south of the Toll Road

Most of SW Michigan will be rain-free for the week
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY:

Cloudy & gloomy to start. Afternoon highs climb into the middle 80s. A muggier feel to the day with slightly higher levels of humidity. Few showers and thunderstorm chances mainly into the evening hours; after 8pm.

TONIGHT:

Mainly cloudy with high levels of humidity. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is one of the only chances for rain this week. Lows in the upper 60s overnight. Rain likely 8-12am.

TOMORROW:

A few early showers with cloudy skies in the morning. High temperatures in the upper 80s as we enter the warm sector just under a passing warm front.3 back-to-back hot days over the weekend, into Monday. Summer-like heat backs off again next week.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Patriot Tour stops in Elkhart

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The Patriot Tour's yearly journey across the US made its stop in Elkhart.

News

St. Joseph Parks Department welcomes new director

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Steve Slauson was appointed unanimously by the department today.

News

One dead after moped crash in Elkhart

Updated: 10 minutes ago
It happened last night just before 9:30 in Elkhart County.

Crime

Officials investigating after burglary in LaPorte County

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Officers are investigating after a burglary in LaPorte County.

News

3-vehicle crash closes northbound lanes of bypass

Updated: 3 hours ago
More than a dozen first responders were called to the scene of a crash on the U.S. 31/U.S. 20 bypass in South Bend.

Latest News

News

Michigan abortion foes drop petition drive to ban method

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Abortion opponents say they’re dropping a petition drive to prohibit a second-trimester procedure in Michigan.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

News

Preventing hot car deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
So far this year in the United States, eight children have died from being left in a hot car.

News

Indiana Democrats call for special legislative session

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CASEY SMITH Associated Press/Report for America
The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus and Democratic leaders are urging the governor to call a special legislative session.

News

Trump to send federal agents to Chicago, maybe other cities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JILL COLVIN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
President Donald Trump is planning to deploy federal agents to Chicago and possibly other Democrat-run cities.