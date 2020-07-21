Advertisement

Preventing hot car deaths

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - As the summer continues to heat up, it's an important reminder for parents to never leave kids or pets in the car alone for any amount of time.

Heat stroke is the leading cause of vehicle-related, non-crash deaths for children.

And so far this year in the United States, eight children have died from being left in a hot car.

Temperatures in a car can rise 20 degrees in 10 minutes, and a child's body heats up three to five times faster than an adult.

According to Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone, hot car deaths are always preventable.

Cherrone says even cracking a window open while running into a store for a few minutes can be deadly.

"If you're going in, take them with you," he said. "And I know from reading some stories from around the country over the years, the most common thing was, 'Well, they're sleeping'. Well, it's the difference between having a child you can put back to sleep or one that's never going to wake up."

Cherrone says it’s always unsafe to leave a child alone in a car, even if the air conditioning is on because there’s always a chance the car and air will turn off.

