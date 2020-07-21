Advertisement

Penn-Harris-Madison Schools lay out Return to Learn Plan

By Carly Miller
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn-Harris-Madison School Board met Monday night to lay out plans for their Return to Learn Plan.

“As we begin to look at the start of the school year, we have two options. We have a virtual option, and then we have an in-person option,” Superintendent Dr. Jerry Thacker said.

Plans surrounding the in-person option were the focus of the meeting.

Some key points of the plan are students and staff are expected to pre-screen before going to school, masks are required on the bus and in the school, hand washing sessions will be implemented, an increase in custodial staff will be made for more disinfecting, there will be designated areas for people showing COVID-19 symptoms and no volunteers or visitors will be allowed without an appointment.

Thacker says the creation of these plans was truly a group effort. “We had lots of partners. We talk about our triangle of success connecting students, teachers, and parents, we think of parents and community. So we have a lot of people who are a part of that triangle.”

There are plans specific to the elementary, middle and high school, but some similarities across the plans include staggered arrivals and dismissals, no backpacks for the elementary, no lockers for the middle and high school, increased space in instructional areas and for lunch.

Thacker says that the plans that are currently in place are fluid and could possibly change with time.

“As we get more and more information from different parties and as the numbers change, whether they go up or they go down, then the plan can obviously change as well,” Thacker said.

For more information on the Return to Learn Plan, click here.

