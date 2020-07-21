Patriot Tour stops in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Patriot Tour's yearly journey across the US made its stop in Elkhart.

This is just one stop on the more than 14,000-mile-long journey for one American flag.

Nearly a dozen motorcyclists delivered the flag from Lansing Michigan to Hoosier Harley-Davidson in Elkhart, so VFW third district commander J.C. Moore can take it to its next location.

Moore will drive the flag to Mantino, Illinois tomorrow morning so it can continue its journey across the country.

He says this year's tour is different because of COVID-19.

“Due to the fact that there’s a quarantine a lot of places or a stay at home, they just had the individual receiving the flag take their picture or just ride around in the parking lot. Then they’re going to piece it all together and make it one continuous tour,” said Moore.

The tour is a way to raise money for veteran’s services.

