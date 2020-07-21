One taken to hospital after crash in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One driver in a two-car crash was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado with a trailer was driving east on CR 20 towards Old CR 17.

The driver of a Dodge Journey was driving South on Old CR 17 toward CR 20.

The driver of the Chevrolet wento into the intersection of CR 20 and Old CR 17, and failed to yield right of way to the driver of the Dodge, according to police.

The Dodge rolled on its side and hood after the Chevrolet hit its passenger side. The Dodge came to a stop approximately 30 feet off the road.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to the hospital for shoulder and knee pain.

The driver of the Chevrolet refused treatment at the scene, and cited for disregarding a stop sign.

