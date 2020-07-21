One dead after moped crash in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a moped driver died in a crash.

It happened last night just before 9:30 in Elkhart County.

Police say a moped driven by 66-year-old Tad Rheinheimer collided with an SUV at the intersection of Montrose Park Drive and Spring Mill Drive.

Rheinheimer was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say he may have had a medical issue before the crash.

Toxicology tests on both drivers are pending.

