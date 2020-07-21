Advertisement

Officials investigating after burglary in LaPorte County

MGN
MGN(MGN)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officers are investigating after a burglary in LaPorte County.

Last Friday, a white man went to a house on the 100 block of Longwood Drive telling the homeowner he was a NIPSCO employee and needed to trim some trees away from wires.

As the homeowner and suspect walked to the backyard, a black male entered the house, stealing multiple items.

A black vehicle with tinted windows and chrome rims was also on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Patriot Tour stops in Elkhart

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The Patriot Tour's yearly journey across the US made its stop in Elkhart.

News

St. Joseph Parks Department welcomes new director

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Steve Slauson was appointed unanimously by the department today.

News

One dead after moped crash in Elkhart

Updated: 9 minutes ago
It happened last night just before 9:30 in Elkhart County.

News

3-vehicle crash closes northbound lanes of bypass

Updated: 3 hours ago
More than a dozen first responders were called to the scene of a crash on the U.S. 31/U.S. 20 bypass in South Bend.

Latest News

News

Michigan abortion foes drop petition drive to ban method

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Abortion opponents say they’re dropping a petition drive to prohibit a second-trimester procedure in Michigan.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

News

Preventing hot car deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
So far this year in the United States, eight children have died from being left in a hot car.

News

Indiana Democrats call for special legislative session

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CASEY SMITH Associated Press/Report for America
The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus and Democratic leaders are urging the governor to call a special legislative session.

News

Trump to send federal agents to Chicago, maybe other cities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JILL COLVIN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
President Donald Trump is planning to deploy federal agents to Chicago and possibly other Democrat-run cities.

News

Rain arrives late with a good soaking south of the Toll Road

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Tracking showers in our southern communities from 8pm to 12am. Heaviest rain will fall in Fulton County.