Officials investigating after burglary in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officers are investigating after a burglary in LaPorte County.

Last Friday, a white man went to a house on the 100 block of Longwood Drive telling the homeowner he was a NIPSCO employee and needed to trim some trees away from wires.

As the homeowner and suspect walked to the backyard, a black male entered the house, stealing multiple items.

A black vehicle with tinted windows and chrome rims was also on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

