New re-start plan for South Bend schools

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

After receiving an inundation of community input, the South Bend Community School Corporation is adjusting how students will resume learning for the fall semester.

“Initially, in our proposal, we talked about a face-to-face reopening, and when we heard from this community, it was clear folks were not ready to return, and so we pivoted to ensure we had an eLearning August 12th opening date,” said Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings on 16 Morning News Now.

In an e-mail to parents, Cummings said students will begin eLearning on August 12th, the original date the district listed for the start of in-person instruction. August 31st is the tentative date students can return to school buildings; the exact return dates will be based on grade level, Cummings wrote to families.

John Anella, President of the South Bend School Board, says the general consensus among board members is for students to begin with eLearning. The 2020-2021 re-start plan will be voted on August 3rd.

“The question will be, ‘How long will [eLearning] go on? And then, at what point do we go back to face-to-face? And what will that look like? Will it be a hybrid? Will it be full-on face-to-face?‘ And I think we’re not committing necessarily to a timeline on that but more of, ‘What’s the data on that looking like in St. Joe County? What’s the case growth?‘” raised Anella.

Dr. Cummings said officials are still determining how students will obtain their eLearning materials and how their laptops will be refreshed. Transportation is still being configured, as SBCSC is currently surveying families. Parents and guardians are also being asked to fill out the enrollment survey to indicate how their child(ren) plan to receive instruction - either eLearning or in-person, when the latter is available.

In the meantime, the district is working with the St. Joseph County Health Department to develop an infection rate matrix and is also seeking guidance from the Indiana Department of Education. Decisions will be made on safety data, Anella said.

Come August 12th, Cummings said the district is still committed to provide WiFi and meals to students.

