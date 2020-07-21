Advertisement

New re-start plan for South Bend schools

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

After receiving an inundation of community input, the South Bend Community School Corporation is adjusting how students will resume learning for the fall semester.

“Initially, in our proposal, we talked about a face-to-face reopening, and when we heard from this community, it was clear folks were not ready to return, and so we pivoted to ensure we had an eLearning August 12th opening date,” said Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings on 16 Morning News Now.

In an e-mail to parents, Cummings said students will begin eLearning on August 12th, the original date the district listed for the start of in-person instruction. August 31st is the tentative date students can return to school buildings; the exact return dates will be based on grade level, Cummings wrote to families.

John Anella, President of the South Bend School Board, says the general consensus among board members is for students to begin with eLearning. The 2020-2021 re-start plan will be voted on August 3rd.

“The question will be, ‘How long will [eLearning] go on? And then, at what point do we go back to face-to-face? And what will that look like? Will it be a hybrid? Will it be full-on face-to-face?‘ And I think we’re not committing necessarily to a timeline on that but more of, ‘What’s the data on that looking like in St. Joe County? What’s the case growth?‘” raised Anella.

Dr. Cummings said officials are still determining how students will obtain their eLearning materials and how their laptops will be refreshed. Transportation is still being configured, as SBCSC is currently surveying families. Parents and guardians are also being asked to fill out the enrollment survey to indicate how their child(ren) plan to receive instruction - either eLearning or in-person, when the latter is available.

In the meantime, the district is working with the St. Joseph County Health Department to develop an infection rate matrix and is also seeking guidance from the Indiana Department of Education. Decisions will be made on safety data, Anella said.

Come August 12th, Cummings said the district is still committed to provide WiFi and meals to students.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pick your own bouquet at Field to Vase

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Field to Vase in New Carlisle is open for the season and blooming with plenty of flowers to brighten your home.

News

1 dead after drive-by shooting at gas station

Updated: 1 hour ago
A man has died after a drive-by shooting at a Benton Harbor gas station Tuesday night.

News

Benton Harbor man dead in early morning crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
One man is dead following an early morning crash in Niles Township.

News

Few pop-up showers Wednesday afternoon with very muggy conditions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
A very humid day with temperatures in the 80s and few afternoon thundershowers.

News

Earthquake rattles Alaskan panhandle late Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Powerful earthquake rattles Alaska

Latest News

News

LaGrange County dog-breeder gets green light; still faces opposition

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
A dog breeder in LaGrange County can now expand his business, after the board of zoning appeals approves a variance at tonight's meeting.

News

Officials looking for clues in missing person’s case

Updated: 13 hours ago
Detectives and crime scene technicians were at a farm in northern Berrien County, looking for clues in a missing person’s case out of South Bend.

Crime

Conditions of victims unknown after double shooting in Nappanee

Updated: 14 hours ago
Police in Nappanee are investigating a double shooting.

AP

ABC News cuts ties with exec, cites racial insensitivity

Updated: 14 hours ago
ABC News has cut ties with a veteran executive after saying an an investigation found she made racially insensitive remarks.

Parent's Playbook

Concord Community Schools releases reopening plan

Updated: 15 hours ago
Concord Community Schools reveals their reopening plan for the upcoming school year.

Indiana

Pence to visit Indianapolis

Updated: 15 hours ago
Vice President Pence and the Second Lady will travel to Marian University in Indianapolis this Friday.