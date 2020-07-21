Advertisement

Michigan reports 9* more coronavirus deaths, 573 new cases

There have been at least 6,135 deaths and 74,725 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 9* more coronavirus deaths and 573 new cases on Tuesday.

*The deaths announced Tuesday include 4 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 7 more coronavirus death, 489 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 2 more coronavirus death, 483 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 678 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 60 deaths and 1,207 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 8 deaths and 230 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 6 deaths and 453 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

