Michigan abortion foes drop petition drive to ban method

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Abortion opponents say they’re dropping a petition drive to prohibit a second-trimester procedure in Michigan.

State election officials said the campaign didn’t produce enough valid signatures.

Right to Life of Michigan says it won’t contest the conclusion when the Board of State Canvassers meets Friday.

Abortion opponents want to outlaw dilation and evacuation in most instances, a procedure in which a fetus is removed in pieces with a surgical instrument.

Under Michigan law, an initiative goes to the Legislature if advocates submit at least 340,000 valid signatures.

But in this case, the state elections bureau said many signatures were disqualified.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/21/2020 12:03:31 PM (GMT -4:00)