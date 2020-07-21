Advertisement

Kayla Leady leads the way for Penn girls soccer

Leady was named a team captain for her senior season
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PENN TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn High School senior soccer player Kayla Leady never lost her positive attitude, and it helped the Kingsmen win a lot of ball games.

“Probably just to be a good teammate and always have a positive attitude,” Leady said. “I was a captain of my team so I learned how to be a leader and just always be a good teammate towards my friends on the field.”

Leady wasn’t just a good teammate, she was a great player. During her senior year, she was named 2nd team All-State. Leady says bringing home that award was such an honor.

“It was really rewarding,” Leady said. “It made all the years of working hard and going in those extra mornings, doing my best at every practice, it just made it all worthwhile. It was really cool.”

Leady didn’t just work hard on the soccer field but in the classroom as well. She was a part of the National Honor Society at Penn after juggling being a student athlete.

“It’s just hard because you are going after school every day,” Leady said. “Some days on game days, you don’t get home until 10 or 11. It’s hard to fit that time into study and to do homework but I just wanted to make sure to use my time well and schedule it out and I was able to do it.”

Leady was able to accomplish everything she set her mind to and it's all because of her positive mindset.

“I hope they remember me with a positive attitude, with high spirit and helping people,” Leady said.

Leady was given the “Most Kingsmen Spirit” award after her senior season. She will attend Notre Dame this fall.

