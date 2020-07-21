Indianapolis Motor Speedway cuts capacity for Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indy 500 is just over a month away, and today international motor speedway says they will cut down capacity for the big race.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials originally planned on having 50% capacity at this year's race but have now cut that down to 25%.

25% capacity still ends up being 90,000 fans.

Face covering will be acquired for all who attend the race. Tickets will not be sold after friday. The race is scheduled for Aug. 23.

