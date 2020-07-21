Advertisement

Indianapolis man stopped for road rage, arrested for stolen gun

Stolen guns graphic by MGN.
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indianapolis man was arrested for having a stole gun after police responded to an alleged road rage incident on Monday.

Officers responded to a call of someone firing a gun on I-69.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a man driving a semi-tractor and pulling a trailer was cut off by a Ford driven by Jerry Steele.

Steele pulled a handgun out of his window and fired a shot into the air after the driver of the semi honked his horn, according to Indiana State Police.

Officers stopped Steele in Delaware County, when they allegedly found a handgun in Steele’s vehicle.

The gun had been reported as stolen from Marion County, Indiana.

Steele was faces criminal charges for possession of stolen property and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

