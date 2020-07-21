Advertisement

Indiana reports 20 more coronavirus deaths, 734 new cases

At least 2,652 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 57,916 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.(IN.gov)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 20 more coronavirus deaths and 734 new cases on Tuesday.

Monday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 658 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 927 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 855 new cases were reported.

Friday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 747 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 735 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 700 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 2,553 cases and 86 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 4,080 cases and 68 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 699 cases and 28 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 689 cases and 8 deaths.

Marshall County has had 671 cases and 14 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 500 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 141 cases and 4 deaths.

Fulton County has had 99 cases and 2 deaths.

Pulaski County has had 67 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

