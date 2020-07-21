Indiana Democrats call for special legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus and Democratic leaders are urging the governor to call a special legislative session.

Senate Democratic Leader Tim Lanane said during a news conference Tuesday the goal of the special session would be to pass police reform measures, expand absentee voting to all Hoosiers for the General Election in November and to implement legislative oversight in the distribution of federal COVID-19 relief funding received by Indiana.

The special session would be held next month.

The Legislature adjourned its regular session on March 11 and is currently not scheduled to take up new measures until January 2021.

