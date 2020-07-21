Family of man killed in Benton Harbor hit-and-run seeking help

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The family of a man killed in a hit-and run accident in Benton Harbor earlier this month is asking for help.

“When we wake up, it’s the hardest for all of us, because it’s like reliving the day again and realizing another day that we have to go through without Tommy,” victim’s mother Jennifer Bledsoe said.

20-year-old Thomas Adams was walking along Colfax Avenue to his girlfriend's house earlier this month when tragedy struck.

He was hit by 35-year-old Lamerrius Glass of Benton Harbor who was later located and arrested.

Adams was pronounced dead later that day.

“He always uplifted me. He was just that way. His smile, his goofiness, it just can’t be replaced by anybody,” Adams’ grandmother Janice Angelo said.

Not only does he leave behind a family who loves him dearly, but also someone he will never have the chance to meet.

“He has four other siblings. He has a baby on the way. He has a 10-month-old. As a family, we are totally broken,” Bledsoe said.

Adams’ family is asking for help through a gofundme page as they grapple with medical and funeral expenses, all for the man they say would give the shirt off his back for someone else.

His girlfriend of many years and mother of his children says that Adams was always going out of his way for her.

“Thomas was the kind of boyfriend who liked doing all the sweet stuff. He liked writing me notes and buying me flowers,” girlfriend Janiya Wilson said.

Although Adams is gone, his family is determined to keep his memory alive.

“I know God has a reason for all this happening. We may not know yet. Tommy left behind something that will never go anywhere, and that is his spirit,” Adams’ step-father Donald Bledsoe said.

For access to the gofundme page supporting the funeral and medical bills for Thomas Adams, click here.

