Elkhart officer attacked by man he tried to arrest

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart police officer is recovering from surgery tonight after a brazen attack by a suspect he tried to arrest.

Court documents say Officer Jesse Morganthaler stopped his car to question 26-year-old D'Micah Jones after he spotted jones rolling a blunt.

After multiple ignored attempts to get Jones to stop, Morganthaler attempted to grab the blunt from Jones. That's when Jones began attacking him.

Eventually a resident intervened during the attack, helping the Officer before other officers arrived.

