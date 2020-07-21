Christ Child Society moves to new location

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Christ Child Society of South Bend has moved to their new home on Miracle Lane in the Town and Country Shopping Center in Mishawaka.

CCS has served the kids of St. Joseph County for 73 years.

The new clothing center, previously occupied by Mishawaka Furniture, will provide a larger clothing distribution space, as well as more inventory storage.

The new space also includes a larger waiting room, more privacy during the registration process, and less congested hallways.

“Especially with the economy, we are expecting that we are going to have more families with less resources who are going to need to have this service. And so we’re prepared for that. We’re well stocked and ready for families. And we’re also thinking that in this location at town and country, we’re quite visible. And we’re hoping that more people will see us and understand that their social service agencies that they can get their referral, so that they can come in here and provide their family with clothing,” said Monique Deguara, the co-president of Christ Child Society.

Over a quarter of a million children have been served by CCS since 1947.

