Another T’shower Likely Overnight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MORE SHOWERS/STORMS OVERNIGHT... Most of us should see at least some additional rain tonight, but the best chance for any heavier storms and heavier rain would be in our southern counties. Maybe a lingering chance for a thundershower Wednesday, but most of the rest of the week and the weekend will probably be dry. It will become comfortable again for Wednesday night and Thursday, and then the heat and humidity returns for the weekend. Chances for a storm early next week, then the heat backs off again...

Tonight: Variably cloudy with another thundershower likely overnight...mainly after 9pm. Low: 69, Wind: S 6-12

Wednesday: Maybe a lingering t’shower in some areas, otherwise clouds giving way to sunshine. High: 83, Wind: Bec NW 6-12

Wednesday Night: Clearing and more comfortable. Low: 65

Thursday: Partly sunny and comfortably warm. High: 82

