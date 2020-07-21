Advertisement

Another T’shower Likely Overnight

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MORE SHOWERS/STORMS OVERNIGHT... Most of us should see at least some additional rain tonight, but the best chance for any heavier storms and heavier rain would be in our southern counties. Maybe a lingering chance for a thundershower Wednesday, but most of the rest of the week and the weekend will probably be dry. It will become comfortable again for Wednesday night and Thursday, and then the heat and humidity returns for the weekend. Chances for a storm early next week, then the heat backs off again...

Tonight: Variably cloudy with another thundershower likely overnight...mainly after 9pm. Low: 69, Wind: S 6-12

Wednesday: Maybe a lingering t’shower in some areas, otherwise clouds giving way to sunshine. High: 83, Wind: Bec NW 6-12

Wednesday Night: Clearing and more comfortable. Low: 65

Thursday: Partly sunny and comfortably warm. High: 82

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Few pop-up showers Wednesday afternoon with very muggy conditions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
A very humid day with temperatures in the 80s and few afternoon thundershowers.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather Kimberly Newman WNDU 7-22-2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tracking a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.

News

Earthquake rattles Alaskan panhandle late Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Powerful earthquake rattles Alaska

First Alert Weather

Kimberly Newman WNDU Alaska Earthquake 7-22-2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Alaskan earthquake causes several aftershocks late Tuesday

Latest News

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Rain arrives late with a good soaking south of the Toll Road

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Tracking showers in our southern communities from 8pm to 12am. Heaviest rain will fall in Fulton County.

First Alert Weather

First alert WEather Kimberly Newman WNDU 7-21-2020

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT
Tracking showers in our southern communities from 8pm to 12am. Heaviest rain will fall in Fulton County.

Forecast

Another Reprieve from the Heat

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
WEEKEND HEAT... While clouds and rain kept the heat down yesterday, the rest of this past weekend was hot and humid. And it looks like this next one will be as well. In between, though, it will be more typical for this time of the year...warm, but not overly humid. As for rain, our best chance this week will be Tuesday night, with a slight chance late Tuesday and also Wednesday morning. After the heat and humidity this weekend, it looks like the heat backs off again next week along with some chances for a shower or storm...

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT

News

Relatively low levels of humidity Monday before storms return Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Tracking showers and isolated thunderstorm activity Tuesday with higher levels of humidity mid-week.