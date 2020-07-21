Advertisement

3-vehicle crash closes northbound lanes of bypass

More than a dozen first responders were called to the scene of a crash on the U.S. 31/U.S. 20 bypass in South Bend.
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More than a dozen first responders were called to the scene of a crash on the U.S. 31/U.S. 20 bypass in South Bend.

It happened just before noon Tuesday.

The crash involved a semi, a pickup truck and a sports car in the northbound lanes near the South Bend International Airport exit.

The northbound lanes of the bypass are expected to be closed for several hours.

The Fatal Alcohol Crash Team has taken over the investigation.

Stay with 16 News Now as we learn more about what happened and whether anyone was injured.

