UPDATE: Indiana releases unemployment numbers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in Indiana have released the latest unemployment data amid this pandemic.

LaPorte County has the highest unemployment rate in our area at 15.6%, making it the fifth-highest rate in Indiana.

Meanwhile, St. Joseph County has the ninth-highest rate in the state at 13.4%.

On the flip side, LaGrange County not only has the lowest unemployment rate in our area at 7.9 %, but also the ninth-lowest rate in the state.

