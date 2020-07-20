South Bend Bike Garage is making a difference one bike at a time

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Making a difference one bike at a time. That's what a special community Co-op is all about.

The South Bend Bike Garage opened up in 2019 and is located at 909 Portage Avenue in South Bend.

The main goal of the Co-op is to bring people of all ages, incomes and ethnicities together through bikes.

The garage offers three programs: You can volunteer and help fix bikes, you can earn a bike by volunteering for six hours, or you can purchase a bike at a reasonable price.

You can also drop off a bike in need of repair, and the nonprofit will fix it for free. Donations are appreciated.

The Co-op says the garage helps fill a need in South Bend.

"Bikes are magic. I don't know what it is about it, but you never see anybody on a bike frowning," said executive director Dustin New. "Just peddling around the neighborhood, going on long bike rides - it just puts a smile on your face."

The South Bend Bike Garage is open on Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m.

For more information, call 317-460-7507 or click here.