Silver Alert canceled for 84-year-old woman from Kosciusko County

UPDATE

This Silver Alert has been canceled as of 2:15 a.m. Monday morning.

Original post: A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old woman from Kosciusko County. Alberta Sue Wamsley is 5 feet 1 inches, 132 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing yellow and white loose fitting pajamas. Wamsley is possibly driving a silver 2008 Chevrolet Impala with Indiana license plate VCS138. She is missing from Warsaw, Indiana. She was last seen on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 4:30 pm. Wamsley is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance. If you have any information on Alberta Sue Wamsley, contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department 574-267-5667 extension 5 or 911.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.