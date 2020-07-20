Relatively low levels of humidity Monday before storms return Tuesday
Pleasant, summer-like conditions to begin the workweek
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
*Water conditions are no longer turbulent on Lake Michigan. We have a low swimming danger today with waves receding to 1′*
TODAY:
Rain-free and much less humid. Highs reach the middle 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. We’re nearly calm with a light breeze from the NW up to 10mph.
TONIGHT:
Relatively low levels of humidity overnight with mostly clear skies. Low temperatures in the middle 60s.
TOMORROW:
Showers arrive, especially after 1pm. Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the middle 80s. A warm breeze with slightly higher levels of humidity.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.