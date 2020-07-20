One person killed in single car crash in Berrien County

WEESAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a single car crash in Berrien County.

It happened on Pardee Road north of West Warren Woods Road in Weesaw Township on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the car went off the road and hit a guardrail, which caused the car to roll several times and eject the driver.

Timothy J. Munday II, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still being investigated by the Berrien County Accident Investigation Team.

