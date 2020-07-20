Notre Dame football has zero positive COVID-19 tests after latest cycle of testing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many college football programs around the country have had more than a handful of players test positive for COVID-19. However, that’s not the case for the Fighting Irish.

103 Notre Dame football players received a COVID-19 test on July 15, and all 103 players tested negative.

One player, who was mildly symptomatic, did test positive between July 1 and July 15. He is now in self isolation and recovering well.

However, through contract tracing, four Notre Dame football players are in self quarantine, all of whom are asymptomatic.

In total, Notre Dame has given 356 coronavirus tests to players and staff members with only two positive tests.

